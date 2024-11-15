Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $187.52 and traded as high as $219.54. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $218.32, with a volume of 2,940,906 shares trading hands.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,583.3% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 200.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

