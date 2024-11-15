Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP Chris Terry Sells 10,000 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) VP Chris Terry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 203,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,144.96. The trade was a 4.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,763. The company has a market capitalization of $225.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a current ratio of 19.17. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $12.04.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $100.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
