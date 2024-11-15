Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP Chris Terry Sells 10,000 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) VP Chris Terry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 203,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,144.96. The trade was a 4.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Consumer Portfolio Services Price Performance

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,763. The company has a market capitalization of $225.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a current ratio of 19.17. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $12.04.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $100.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 142,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.