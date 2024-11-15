Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRYY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,757. Country Garden has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59.

Get Country Garden alerts:

About Country Garden

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.