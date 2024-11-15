CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,300 shares, an increase of 142.8% from the October 15th total of 103,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 237,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

CPSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. 22,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,541. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CPS Technologies in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

(Get Free Report)

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.