Craig Hallum Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $121.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $151.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.09. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $167.79.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $30,737.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,434,752.37. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $645,483.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,737.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,983. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 1,073.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 60,127 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

