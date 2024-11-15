Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Trading Down 4.1% – What’s Next?

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 25,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Critical Elements Lithium Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.