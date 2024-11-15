CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CVS Health from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

CVS stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.69. 6,314,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,291,782. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 49.0% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 41,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $7,233,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 760,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,825,000 after acquiring an additional 599,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

