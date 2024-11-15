CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVS. TD Cowen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,566,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,291,782. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.76. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.