CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $335.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.37.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CYBR traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $303.79. The company had a trading volume of 494,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,930. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,111.15 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $183.28 and a one year high of $318.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,741,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 715.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 49,360 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,630,000 after acquiring an additional 358,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

