CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $306.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.37.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CYBR stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.60. 474,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,840. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,111.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.42. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $183.28 and a 1-year high of $318.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.