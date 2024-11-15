CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $297-$303 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.67 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-2.960 EPS.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $301.28 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $183.28 and a 1 year high of $318.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,115.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.62 and its 200 day moving average is $266.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.37.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

