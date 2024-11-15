D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QBTS. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

NYSE:QBTS opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. D-Wave Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $375.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 85.9% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 25,067 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

