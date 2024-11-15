DA Davidson Estimates Intellicheck’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellicheck in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

IDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Intellicheck Trading Down 11.1 %

Shares of IDN opened at $2.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 million, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.95. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellicheck by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 182,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellicheck by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 253,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

