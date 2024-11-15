Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 18.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 0.9 %

DHR stock opened at $239.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $204.15 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

