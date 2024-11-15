Dearborn Partners LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $24.67.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

