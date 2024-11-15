Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after buying an additional 20,848,560 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Realty Income by 92.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,560 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Realty Income by 63.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,610,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,876 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 14.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,824,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,379,000 after purchasing an additional 885,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 410.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 951,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,467,000 after purchasing an additional 765,048 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on O shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.5 %

O opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.2635 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 300.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 48.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.