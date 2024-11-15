Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,332 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 54,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $150.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Melius Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

