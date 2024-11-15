Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 9,335 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,335 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $27,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $6,690,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,010,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 139,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 40,154 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1,554.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 69,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 272,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average is $69.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.18 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

