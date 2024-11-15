Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) Director Gerald Terence Edwards Buys 2,000 Shares

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) Director Gerald Terence Edwards bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.16 per share, with a total value of C$12,320.00.

DE stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,057. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.66, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Decisive Dividend Co. has a 1-year low of C$5.51 and a 1-year high of C$11.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.94.

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). Decisive Dividend had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of C$32.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Decisive Dividend Co. will post 0.3206107 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cormark downgraded shares of Decisive Dividend from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

