Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $132.14 and last traded at $132.24. Approximately 1,307,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,065,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.63.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

