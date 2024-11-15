Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Trading Down 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) dropped 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.06 and last traded at $26.09. Approximately 426,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,067,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNLI. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,020 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,680. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $870,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,096 shares in the company, valued at $844,656.88. The trade was a 50.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,578 shares of company stock worth $2,474,440. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 18.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

