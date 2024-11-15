Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Post to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post Stock Up 1.2 %

DHLGY stock opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $35.98 and a 52 week high of $50.57.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.