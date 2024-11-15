Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,813 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,070 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Devon Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 704,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,573,000 after buying an additional 87,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Truist Financial cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

