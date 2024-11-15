Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Earns “Hold” Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reiterated their hold rating on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Digi International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.40. 230,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,587. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 92.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digi International during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Digi International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Digi International by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

