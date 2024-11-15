Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Up 3.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.20 and last traded at $36.88. 55,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 434,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday. CL King downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DIN

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $543.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.66.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.40 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 225.0% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 124,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 86,241 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 25.1% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 60,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 661,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.