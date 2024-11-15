Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Up 4.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) were up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.39. Approximately 43,364,270 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 40,261,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0803 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
