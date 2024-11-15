Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Up 4.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) were up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.39. Approximately 43,364,270 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 40,261,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0803 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 43,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000.

