Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Bernstein Bank

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Bernstein Bank from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Friday. Bernstein Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.04% from the company’s current price.

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Shares of DG stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $75.78. 2,026,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Dollar General has a one year low of $73.51 and a one year high of $168.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,187.42. The trade was a 41.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,208,000 after acquiring an additional 759,869 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 177,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 78,785 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 23.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in Dollar General by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

