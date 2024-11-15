Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $64.47. The company had a trading volume of 638,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,143. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $151.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This trade represents a 28.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 31.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 98,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

