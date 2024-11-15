Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Holdings Cut by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 94.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,075.30. This represents a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino's Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $435.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $423.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.20. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $367.24 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Barclays cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.38.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

