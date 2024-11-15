Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Acquires $104,906.80 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 3,218 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,906.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,640. The trade was a 4.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,690. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $35.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 48.81% and a net margin of 66.02%.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.996 per share. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Further Reading

