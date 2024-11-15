Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.14% from the stock’s current price.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.19.

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $87.40. 176,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,411. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.91 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.59.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $187,286.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,543,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,159,097.50. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Auvil III bought 20,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.25 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,054.75. This trade represents a 761.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772 in the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 449.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 78,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 63,879 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth about $2,548,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in Elastic by 57.2% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,687,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,555,000 after purchasing an additional 614,309 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

