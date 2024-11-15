Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Issues Earnings Results

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

Shares of ELMD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 48,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,550. Electromed has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $243.39 million, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.27.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

