Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Issues Earnings Results

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 15.32%.
Electromed Price Performance
Shares of ELMD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 48,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,550. Electromed has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $243.39 million, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.27.
Electromed Company Profile
