Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

EFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.63.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EFN

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

EFN stock traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,230. The stock has a market cap of C$11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.22. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$20.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of C$375.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$368.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.6884016 EPS for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.67 per share, with a total value of C$498,074.40. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.