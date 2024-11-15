Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Ellington Credit Price Performance

NYSE:EARN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.40. 135,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,593. The firm has a market cap of $162.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. Ellington Credit has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

Get Ellington Credit alerts:

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 million. Ellington Credit had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 226.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ellington Credit will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Credit Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Credit

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Ellington Credit’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit in the third quarter valued at $1,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Credit by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 282,600 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit during the third quarter worth $468,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Credit by 243.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit in the third quarter valued at $170,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.