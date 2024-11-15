Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
NYSE:EARN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.40. 135,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,593. The firm has a market cap of $162.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. Ellington Credit has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $7.26.
Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 million. Ellington Credit had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 226.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ellington Credit will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit in the third quarter valued at $1,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Credit by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 282,600 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit during the third quarter worth $468,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Credit by 243.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit in the third quarter valued at $170,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
