Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $3,861,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 289.5% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $68.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.20.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

