Empirical Finance LLC Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.18 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.