Empower Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 350.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $121.66 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $83.70 and a 12-month high of $123.31. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

