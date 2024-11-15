Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $538,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

QUAL opened at $182.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.12 and a 200-day moving average of $172.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

