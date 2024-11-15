Empower Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

EEM stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.