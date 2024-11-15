Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 119 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 26,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $259.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.27 and a 200-day moving average of $235.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.04 and a 12 month high of $265.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.