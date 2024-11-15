Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 12,537 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,122 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,948 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 61.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,478,364 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $191,280,000 after purchasing an additional 943,372 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $80.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $63.79 and a 52-week high of $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.70.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

