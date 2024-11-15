Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 608,179 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 608,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,799,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 1.1% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $119.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.59 and a 200 day moving average of $114.90. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $121.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.