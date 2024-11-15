Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,754 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $17,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $5,520,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,026,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth $210,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,223,750.40. This represents a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.20.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $241.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $251.56.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

