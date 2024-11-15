Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Up 131.0% in October

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a growth of 131.0% from the October 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE EDN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,997. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDN. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 809,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,947,000 after acquiring an additional 307,642 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $941,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 4,310.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 40,173 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.