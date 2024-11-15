Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Releases Earnings Results

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 73.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Energy Vault Stock Down 8.1 %

NRGV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 599,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,680. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.45. Energy Vault has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRGV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.95.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

