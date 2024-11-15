Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BZH Q1 Earnings

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report issued on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beazer Homes USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BZH. StockNews.com cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $38.22.

In related news, CFO David I. Goldberg sold 6,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $194,187.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,199,988.24. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 91.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 27,666 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,411,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 25.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 17,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 27.8% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 459,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 99,959 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

