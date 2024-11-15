Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Telesat Q3 Earnings

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) – Cormark raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Telesat in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Telesat’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Telesat’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.43) EPS.
Telesat stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. Telesat has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $180.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.30.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Telesat stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,139,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,251 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 16.70% of Telesat worth $18,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.
