ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09-1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.700-4.900 EPS.
ESCO Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $139.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $96.69 and a one year high of $147.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on ESE shares. Stephens lifted their target price on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.
About ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
