Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 3500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Eskay Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69.

About Eskay Mining

(Get Free Report)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.