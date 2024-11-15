European Wax Center’s (EWCZ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for European Wax Center’s FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

EWCZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup cut shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

Shares of EWCZ stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 634,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $16.07.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

